Sound Transit BLOWS Past Budget: $100+ Billion Project Delayed to 2041?

Sound Transit’s ST3 expansion was sold to voters at $54 billion… now estimates are pushing past $90 billion, with realistic projections climbing over $110 billion by completion.

With major projects like the Tacoma Dome extension delayed into the 2040s, taxpayers are asking serious questions:

Why are costs exploding?

Do the taxes ever end?

Why don’t voters get another say?

And will this system even match how people commute by 2041?

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the real numbers behind Sound Transit, the tax structure voters approved, and what the future actually looks like for transit in Washington State.

This isn’t just about trains. It’s about accountability, long-term taxation, and whether the deal voters approved still exists.





#SoundTransit #WashingtonState #Tacoma #Seattle #TransitCrisis #Taxpayer #Infrastructure #ST3 #GovernmentSpending #Accountability #PugetSound #Politics #BudgetOverrun #BreakingNews