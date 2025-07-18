© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another hidden camera interview and this time the lead scientist at Johnson & Johnson states that their Covid ‘vaccine’ was not safe or effective and it was not properly tested. The public were gaslit over the jabs and they still are thanks to the cowardice of our politicians and legacy media.
Source @Andrew Bridgen
