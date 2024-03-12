Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson joins Mike Adams for uncensored discussion about accelerating global events

To learn more, visit: https://sonar21.com/





- Decentralization and US power dynamics with former CIA analyst Larry Johnson. (0:22)

- US military power and government corruption. (2:01)

- Military spending, corruption, and geopolitical tensions. (7:04)

- Israel's treatment of Palestinians and Nazi comparisons. (11:09)

- CIA involvement in election interference and corruption. (16:24)

- NYC's safety issues and government leadership. (21:51)

- Political corruption, intelligence failures, and height requirements for NATO membership. (26:18)

- US-Ukraine relations and Biden administration policies. (30:28)

- US foreign policy, Russia, and cultural values. (38:09)

- Illegal immigration and its impact on the US. (46:35)

- Election integrity and gold backs. (56:05)





