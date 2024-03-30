Create New Account
The 9th Defendant in the Crocus Hall Attack case, 24-year-old Lutfulloi Nazrimad from Tajikistan, was Brought to Russian Court
The 9th Defendant in the Crocus Hall Attack case, 24-year-old Lutfulloi Nazrimad from Tajikistan, was Brought to Court. This was from yesterday, March 29.

According to media reports, he participated in a terrorist financing scheme. He behaves inappropriately; his legs and arms had to be shackled in order to be brought to the meeting.


