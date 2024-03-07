What is FAITH in the Bible?

Faith, Trust and Believe are used interchangeably in the KJV and other versions. This is why generalizing words leads to errors in understanding. That's why I love to do Word Studies!

The meaning of faith had nothing to do with belief in absence of evidence, but rather with keeping promises and being worthy of trust.

Faith was not a statement about belief, but about behavior.

That is why the word faith, being a noun only, really means ALLEGIANCE.

Trust and believe are parts of faith, necessary ingredients of allegiance, but they mean different things. Those are also separate studies. (look in Word Studies menus)

When someone says they have the faith, what they are really saying is they have allegiance, or loyalty to whatever they believe and trust to be the truth.

Just because someone has faith in something doesn't mean that that belief, or thing, is true.

The 'churches' are a perfect example of people who have the wrong faith. Their allegiance is with the faith of their denomination, not the One Faith of the Scriptures.

Which Jesus and which God do you have allegiance with?

Let me show you a few things.

This study is an examination of every use of the word 'faith'.

Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/faith-3-2/