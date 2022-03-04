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CIA & CDC Are All One, Cancer & HIV Cases Will Explode & Zelensky Was Installed With Regime Change
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120 views • March 04, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
When they tell you, believe them, cyber polygon reminder - https://www.independentsentinel.com/schwabs-warning-to-the-world-concerns-people-because-it-came-from-them/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CIA and CDC are one and the same - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/03/02/real-war-vs-phony-war-turn-on-the-news-bubble-machine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dr. says cancer and HIV are going to explode because of the vaxx - https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1498384196171182089?ref_src=aimlessnews
Obama and the regime change in Ukraine - https://geopolitics.co/2022/03/01/ukraine-the-mess-that-victoria-nuland-made/?ref_src=aimlessnews
US sanctions Russia, commits economic suicide - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/biden-obama-killing-petro-dollar-us-economy-aligning-iran-helping-russia-immensely/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin is draining the swamp - https://newspunch.com/putin-orders-military-to-destroy-bio-labs-in-ukraine-as-us-scrubs-evidence-of-their-existence/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hilarious, Russia says election was stolen at UN - https://www.newsweek.com/russia-invokes-trumps-stolen-election-claim-un-speech-1684280?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's take a look at Ukraine president Zelensky - https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/02/blockbuster-drag-queen-zelensky-found-a-billion-dollars-and-a-villa-in-miami/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ukraine activist breaks down in plea to UK - https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/01/ukrainian-activist-berates-boris-johnson-over-russia-response?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oops, she's a WEF young global leader - https://www.newswars.com/ukraine-activist-who-cried-for-uk-pm-to-impose-no-fly-zone-on-russia-exposed-as-wef-young-global-leader/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how Ukraine handles looters - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1499119899049803776?ref_src=aimlessnews
While you were distracted, WHO rolling out vaxx app - https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/deutsche-telekom-build-global-covid-vaccine-verification-app-who-2022-02-23/?ref_src=aimlessnews
See what happens if you're against the narrative - https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2022/03/ukraine-wants-russia-cut-off-from-core-internet-systems-experts-say-its-a-bad-idea/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrats say they never wanted to defund police, here's 7 minutes of them saying defund the police - https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1498855426028453898?ref_src=aimlessnews
They run as republicans, then govern as democrats - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/democrats-running-committed-leftists-republicans-several-states-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This has to be a joke or we are in trouble - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/us-army-announces-mandatory-training-pronouns-gender-dysphoria-russia-invades-ukraine-surrounds-kiev/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder in Commiefornia - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/cain-velasquez-attempted-murder?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1499173652163608576?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I Want My Bailout Money - https://naturalnews.com/I_Want_My_Bailout_Money.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
When they tell you, believe them, cyber polygon reminder - https://www.independentsentinel.com/schwabs-warning-to-the-world-concerns-people-because-it-came-from-them/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CIA and CDC are one and the same - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/03/02/real-war-vs-phony-war-turn-on-the-news-bubble-machine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dr. says cancer and HIV are going to explode because of the vaxx - https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1498384196171182089?ref_src=aimlessnews
Obama and the regime change in Ukraine - https://geopolitics.co/2022/03/01/ukraine-the-mess-that-victoria-nuland-made/?ref_src=aimlessnews
US sanctions Russia, commits economic suicide - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/biden-obama-killing-petro-dollar-us-economy-aligning-iran-helping-russia-immensely/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin is draining the swamp - https://newspunch.com/putin-orders-military-to-destroy-bio-labs-in-ukraine-as-us-scrubs-evidence-of-their-existence/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hilarious, Russia says election was stolen at UN - https://www.newsweek.com/russia-invokes-trumps-stolen-election-claim-un-speech-1684280?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's take a look at Ukraine president Zelensky - https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/02/blockbuster-drag-queen-zelensky-found-a-billion-dollars-and-a-villa-in-miami/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ukraine activist breaks down in plea to UK - https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/01/ukrainian-activist-berates-boris-johnson-over-russia-response?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oops, she's a WEF young global leader - https://www.newswars.com/ukraine-activist-who-cried-for-uk-pm-to-impose-no-fly-zone-on-russia-exposed-as-wef-young-global-leader/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how Ukraine handles looters - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1499119899049803776?ref_src=aimlessnews
While you were distracted, WHO rolling out vaxx app - https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/deutsche-telekom-build-global-covid-vaccine-verification-app-who-2022-02-23/?ref_src=aimlessnews
See what happens if you're against the narrative - https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2022/03/ukraine-wants-russia-cut-off-from-core-internet-systems-experts-say-its-a-bad-idea/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrats say they never wanted to defund police, here's 7 minutes of them saying defund the police - https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1498855426028453898?ref_src=aimlessnews
They run as republicans, then govern as democrats - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/democrats-running-committed-leftists-republicans-several-states-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This has to be a joke or we are in trouble - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/us-army-announces-mandatory-training-pronouns-gender-dysphoria-russia-invades-ukraine-surrounds-kiev/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder in Commiefornia - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/cain-velasquez-attempted-murder?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1499173652163608576?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I Want My Bailout Money - https://naturalnews.com/I_Want_My_Bailout_Money.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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