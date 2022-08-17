The Withdrawal of the 18 Countries Is the Decoupling Between the 80% World Trading Bodies and the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p18i0e842
The CCP would use the chemical weapons advanced chemical, virus, and bioweapon, “One Belt, One Road”, the military bases they built up in the Middle East, Africa, and East Europe, a series of unrestricted warfare, 3F scheme, and BGY scheme