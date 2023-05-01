Create New Account
The Flat Earth Psyop
Gideon's Sword
Published Yesterday

I describe my take on the modern Flat Earth phenomenon. In my opinion this is a deliberate psyop designed to make Christians appear to be foolish. In fact it applies to anyone who believes in the Flat Earth idea. The whole idea of FE stands in the face of thousands of years of science observations that support the spherical planet. I look at scriptures FEers use as well as the science that so absolutely supports the globe cosmography.

https://BibleScienceForum.com

earth psyop flat globe sphere

