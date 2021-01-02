Sell You To Science (Bill Gates' Love Song)

I'm gonna sell you

to science when you're dead

Your every bone is precious

Especially your head



Your trek to glory

Is transitory

Our true love story

Continues in the laboratory



No mere donation—

You're worth compensation

Too hot for cremation

Your bod will benefit the nations



Under glass

They’ll probe your... mass

When I peddle you to science

when you pass



VERSE 2 (In Eb):



White coats

Will analyze your eyes

Scientists will ply your thighs

On your demise



Go buy the farm, babe

Death'll do no harm

Biotech

Will replicate your charms



Egg-heads in spec's will

Check out your chest

Obsessed they’ll quest

To test why your flesh beats the rest



My throbbing heart:

You’re God’s work of art

So I’ll pawn you to Big Pharma

When we part



When you croak, you choke

You go up in smoke

When you’re toast

When you give up the ghost



VERSE 3 (in E):



Smile as

you cross the great divide

Knowing you’re immortalized

In formaldehyde



Rest in pieces

As our net-worth increases

Oh sweet release!

We’ll be rich when you’re deceased



No cold gravestone

You won’t leave me alone

I’ll grow clones from your bones

To repopulate our happy home



Funerals are dread

We'll celebrate instead

When I market you to med schools

when you're dead



Don’t fear the reaper, babe

You’ll live on and on

When I hock you for dollars

When you’re gone

I cannot lie!

Hurry up, be ‘late’

I can hardly wait

To sell you to science

when you die!

Kick the bucket now - get my free vaccine!