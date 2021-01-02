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Sell You To Science (Bill Gates' Love Song)
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22 views • January 02, 2021
I'm gonna sell you
to science when you're dead
Your every bone is precious
Especially your head
Your trek to glory
Is transitory
Our true love story
Continues in the laboratory
No mere donation—
You're worth compensation
Too hot for cremation
Your bod will benefit the nations
Under glass
They’ll probe your... mass
When I peddle you to science
when you pass
VERSE 2 (In Eb):
White coats
Will analyze your eyes
Scientists will ply your thighs
On your demise
Go buy the farm, babe
Death'll do no harm
Biotech
Will replicate your charms
Egg-heads in spec's will
Check out your chest
Obsessed they’ll quest
To test why your flesh beats the rest
My throbbing heart:
You’re God’s work of art
So I’ll pawn you to Big Pharma
When we part
When you croak, you choke
You go up in smoke
When you’re toast
When you give up the ghost
VERSE 3 (in E):
Smile as
you cross the great divide
Knowing you’re immortalized
In formaldehyde
Rest in pieces
As our net-worth increases
Oh sweet release!
We’ll be rich when you’re deceased
No cold gravestone
You won’t leave me alone
I’ll grow clones from your bones
To repopulate our happy home
Funerals are dread
We'll celebrate instead
When I market you to med schools
when you're dead
Don’t fear the reaper, babe
You’ll live on and on
When I hock you for dollars
When you’re gone
I cannot lie!
Hurry up, be ‘late’
I can hardly wait
To sell you to science
when you die!
Kick the bucket now - get my free vaccine!
to science when you're dead
Your every bone is precious
Especially your head
Your trek to glory
Is transitory
Our true love story
Continues in the laboratory
No mere donation—
You're worth compensation
Too hot for cremation
Your bod will benefit the nations
Under glass
They’ll probe your... mass
When I peddle you to science
when you pass
VERSE 2 (In Eb):
White coats
Will analyze your eyes
Scientists will ply your thighs
On your demise
Go buy the farm, babe
Death'll do no harm
Biotech
Will replicate your charms
Egg-heads in spec's will
Check out your chest
Obsessed they’ll quest
To test why your flesh beats the rest
My throbbing heart:
You’re God’s work of art
So I’ll pawn you to Big Pharma
When we part
When you croak, you choke
You go up in smoke
When you’re toast
When you give up the ghost
VERSE 3 (in E):
Smile as
you cross the great divide
Knowing you’re immortalized
In formaldehyde
Rest in pieces
As our net-worth increases
Oh sweet release!
We’ll be rich when you’re deceased
No cold gravestone
You won’t leave me alone
I’ll grow clones from your bones
To repopulate our happy home
Funerals are dread
We'll celebrate instead
When I market you to med schools
when you're dead
Don’t fear the reaper, babe
You’ll live on and on
When I hock you for dollars
When you’re gone
I cannot lie!
Hurry up, be ‘late’
I can hardly wait
To sell you to science
when you die!
Kick the bucket now - get my free vaccine!
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