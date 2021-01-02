BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sell You To Science (Bill Gates' Love Song)
Genie Music
Genie Music
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • January 02, 2021
I'm gonna sell you
to science when you're dead
Your every bone is precious
Especially your head

Your trek to glory
Is transitory
Our true love story
Continues in the laboratory

No mere donation—
You're worth compensation
Too hot for cremation
Your bod will benefit the nations

Under glass
They’ll probe your... mass
When I peddle you to science
when you pass

VERSE 2 (In Eb):

White coats
Will analyze your eyes
Scientists will ply your thighs
On your demise

Go buy the farm, babe
Death'll do no harm
Biotech
Will replicate your charms

Egg-heads in spec's will
Check out your chest
Obsessed they’ll quest
To test why your flesh beats the rest

My throbbing heart:
You’re God’s work of art
So I’ll pawn you to Big Pharma
When we part

When you croak, you choke
You go up in smoke
When you’re toast
When you give up the ghost

VERSE 3 (in E):

Smile as
you cross the great divide
Knowing you’re immortalized
In formaldehyde

Rest in pieces
As our net-worth increases
Oh sweet release!
We’ll be rich when you’re deceased

No cold gravestone
You won’t leave me alone
I’ll grow clones from your bones
To repopulate our happy home

Funerals are dread
We'll celebrate instead
When I market you to med schools
when you're dead

Don’t fear the reaper, babe
You’ll live on and on
When I hock you for dollars
When you’re gone
I cannot lie!
Hurry up, be ‘late’
I can hardly wait
To sell you to science
when you die!
Kick the bucket now - get my free vaccine!
Keywords
vaccinebillgatescovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy