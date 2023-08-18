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How Trump’s Latest Indictment Could Signal the End of Free Speech
The Jeff Dornik Show
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16 views • August 18, 2023

The America First Movement is up in arms over the latest Trump indictments, and rightly so. We’ve seen the Deep State and the Swamp Creatures of the Uniparty throw everything they have at him to ensure he does not get into office. They’ve impeached him twice, smeared him in the media, held show trials over January 6th (which was also a setup) and are now throwing dozens of indictments at him, just praying (hoping, not praying… they don’t believe in God) that something sticks.


The latest indictments involving both Trump and his attorneys are an entirely new beast, altogether. This has far-reaching implications well beyond just whether Donald Trump can become president or not. If this results in a guilty verdict, we are witnessing the end of the First Amendment altogether.


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Show some love to The Jeff Dornik Show by donating at GiveSendGo. Guess what? Any gift over $50 snags you a complimentary copy of the cutting-edge book Church & State. Let's amplify the voice of truth and surge into an era of empowerment! Together, we revolutionize. Let's do this, rockstars! https://givesendgo.com/jeffdornik 

Keywords
free speechpoliticspodcastfirst amendmentdonald trumpmagaamerica firstconstitutional rightsmaga movementcurrent eventtrump indictmentjeff dornikthe jeff dornik show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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