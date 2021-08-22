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Frank Speech: Your Wake Up Call – Help Save Our Country, Share This Everywhere - by Mike Lindell
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355 views • August 22, 2021
For more Uncensored Free Speech News visit https://www.civilslave.com
Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow is a conservative Christian who was given proof of the 2020 Election Fraud. Much of this proof was in the form of live – vote flipping – Packet Captures. Proving manipulation of the Dominion Voting Systems. Mike then spent months, and over $15 Million of his own money to hire a team of experts in politics, and cyber security. The data and analysis in real time was carried out during a Cyber Symposium, which reached well over 40 million viewers.
This is the short documentary produced by Mike Lindell for the Cyber Symposium. Narrated by Phil Waldron, Colonel U.S. Army (Retired). Amazing insight into voter fraud, Dominion voting systems, and the financial ties behind them. China, George Soros, and much more. A must watch and share video for the Awakening.
For more excellent videos and news visit FrankSpeech.com and LindellTV.com
To support Mike Lindell in his efforts buy from MyPillow.com (You may also purchase from the media platforms linked above.)
Discount codes for MyPillow products:
BardsFM: use “BARDS”
President Trump: “PRAY45”
Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow is a conservative Christian who was given proof of the 2020 Election Fraud. Much of this proof was in the form of live – vote flipping – Packet Captures. Proving manipulation of the Dominion Voting Systems. Mike then spent months, and over $15 Million of his own money to hire a team of experts in politics, and cyber security. The data and analysis in real time was carried out during a Cyber Symposium, which reached well over 40 million viewers.
This is the short documentary produced by Mike Lindell for the Cyber Symposium. Narrated by Phil Waldron, Colonel U.S. Army (Retired). Amazing insight into voter fraud, Dominion voting systems, and the financial ties behind them. China, George Soros, and much more. A must watch and share video for the Awakening.
For more excellent videos and news visit FrankSpeech.com and LindellTV.com
To support Mike Lindell in his efforts buy from MyPillow.com (You may also purchase from the media platforms linked above.)
Discount codes for MyPillow products:
BardsFM: use “BARDS”
President Trump: “PRAY45”
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