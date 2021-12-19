Breaking News End Times

Pay attention to the "rejoice and be exceeding glad" you have to know God to do that; as greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

Matthew 5:11-13 KJV Bible

11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.

12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.

13 Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.



Acts 14:22

King James Version

22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.