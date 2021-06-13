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Gekkie Maaike met wat huishoudelijke mededelingen!
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245 views • June 13, 2021
Gekkie Maaike heeft het druk druk druk maar wil even laten weten dat ze met haar websites 'aan het verhuizen' is. Ze drinkt 2 liter water op een dag en is weer schoon van het eczeem, dus dat is fijn. Maaike is ook lekker aan het trampolinespringen, zit heerlijk in het zonnetje want dat is goed voor de vitamine D dus alles gaat goed, ze is happy, happy single zelfs en ook al is het druk op de achtergrond en moet ze ook nog naar de tandarts gaat ze binnenkort weer meer fimpjes plaatsen, tja, Maaike heeft het hele dagen druk met druk zijn!
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