Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
California’s COVID-19 Misinformation Law Blocked by Judge! - Daily Dose w/ Dr. Peterson Pierre
50 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |
(Feb 27, 2023) Good news! California’s totalitarian COVID-19 misinformation law has been blocked by a judge.


Article sources:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/CA-AB2098-Inj-Granted-1.25.23.pdf

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/judge-blocks-californias-covid-19-misinformation-law_5011771.html


Daily Dose with Dr. Peterson Pierre:  https://rumble.com/v2awkda-daily-dose-judge-blocks-ab2098-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

Keywords
californiaamericalawmedicinedoctorsmisinformationcovidfrontline doctorsinjunctiondaily dosepeterson pierreab2098

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket