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Maidan: Road to War was shot from 2014 to 2022, as the DNR and LNR territory was subjected to daily shelling from Ukraine.
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93 views • May 15, 2022
Maidan: Road to War
Maidan: Road to War was shot from 2014 to 2022, as the DNR and LNR territory was subjected to daily shelling from Ukraine. The film delves into the 2014 situation in Ukraine and pieces together the course of events.
The Maidan protests in Kiev in 2013 were prompted by the government’s decision to suspend the signing of the association agreement with the European Union. At first, the protests looked like a rock festival, but soon signs of hostility started to creep in from politicians and nationalists.
They were deliberately provocative. The leaders of nationalist organisations admit they had been preparing for violent street riots long before the protests engulfed Kiev. They planned a revolution to depose the government.
See how the events unfolded and what eventually led to the conflict
Maidan: Road to War was shot from 2014 to 2022, as the DNR and LNR territory was subjected to daily shelling from Ukraine. The film delves into the 2014 situation in Ukraine and pieces together the course of events.
The Maidan protests in Kiev in 2013 were prompted by the government’s decision to suspend the signing of the association agreement with the European Union. At first, the protests looked like a rock festival, but soon signs of hostility started to creep in from politicians and nationalists.
They were deliberately provocative. The leaders of nationalist organisations admit they had been preparing for violent street riots long before the protests engulfed Kiev. They planned a revolution to depose the government.
See how the events unfolded and what eventually led to the conflict
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