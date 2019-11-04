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Climate Change: The Biggest Hoax Ever
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97 views • November 04, 2019
In the absence of any real science to support the outrageous claims, it was propaganda initiatives combined with never-ending Fake News stories, that brought nearly 50% of the American public to now believe in at least some degree of man-made "Climate Change". It is a classic case of bought-off "science" and "manufactured consent" being used to cover up the Globalist agenda to tax the air we exhale -- and which plants "happily" inhale -- and then transfer that stolen wealth to UN bureaucrats and politicians. That's the truth, and we all know it. In this episode of The Truth Podcast, I explain why.
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