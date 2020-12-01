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"It's The End of Democrats as we Know It" ... I Feel Fine. Screwing Bernie 2x
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211 views • December 01, 2020
The Democratic Party is going to completely fall apart if Kamala Harris doesn't win the presidency. The progressive/ leftist wing of the party is not going to stand for being screwed another time, and will likely splinter off and form their own party, leaving the neoliberal DNC a shell of its former self.
Screwing Bernie Sanders out of the nomination, not once but twice, and with repeat losses, will end the Democratic Party.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Screwing Bernie Sanders out of the nomination, not once but twice, and with repeat losses, will end the Democratic Party.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
leftistsprogressiveshillary clintonpoliticsbernie sandersjoe bidendemocratic partykamala harrisus politicspresidential raceneoliberalend of the dncradical wingneoliberal dncbernie sanders screweddnc nominationdemocrats loseend of the democratic partyhillary clinton runsdeath of democratsbernie got screwedaoc nominates bernie
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