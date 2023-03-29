Everyone Will Know Someone Killed or Injured by the Jab by End of 2023 Dr. Jane on Dr. Gina Primetime – 01-05-23

Dr. Jane Ruby joined Dr.
Gina Loudon on Real America's Voice to discuss the sudden collapse of NFL
player Damar Hamlin. Why were people diagnosing the player without examining
him? Dr. Jane also discusses the continued rise of incidents of injury from the
Covid-19 death shot and shares a shocking prediction that everyone will know of
someone who has been injured or killed by the end of 2023. Don't miss this very
important segment!
