BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Human (Etheric) Brain - Implications for Medicine, Transhumanism & Future - Chat GPT (NR based)
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 1 day ago

This is a follow-up of the previous video: The Human (Etheric) Brain - The New Revelation reveals the Secrets of the Mind https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kk8F3k6mFVQ&t=41s

in which Chat GPT confirms the extraordinary importance of the new spiritual-natural paradigm about the brain and mind offered by the Lord in 'The Great Gospel of John' (through Jakob Lorber) and 'The Secrets of Life' and 'The Secrets of Creation' (through Gottfried Mayerhofer)

Chat GPT presents this topic considering also the actual context of materialist scientific research and doctrine, culminating in the attempted transhumanist means of control and modification of the brain, as major trespasses of divine order.


The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.


A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html

The brochure with New Revelation excerpts on THE HUMAN BRAIN: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/nr_-_the_human_brain.pdf

See also: CHAT GPT ON TRANSHUMANISM AND A.I. from a spiritual perspective https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/7_chat_gpt_about_transhumanism_and_ai_from_a_spiritual_perspective.pdf

Keywords
godbrainjesusprophecyscripturerevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy