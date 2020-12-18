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Corona or No -- YOUR Life, Your Choice -- Into the Darkness
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10 views • December 18, 2020
It's everyone's decision how much risk they take in life, and how they wish to mitigate it. It is not incumbent upon the nanny state to tell us how we must behave. If you are at risk of contracting coronavirus, and you choose to lock up then that is your prerogative. People are starting to fear hugging one another, or waking up from a bad dream where people weren't socially distance. This fear Of COVID-19, which is only slightly worse than the flu, is infecting our society like a mind pathogen, and altering our behavior, or come rotary, and our social institutions for the worse.
#personalchoice #freedom #corona
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#personalchoice #freedom #corona
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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