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THE BIG LIE EXPOSED
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907 views • November 04, 2021
From Jan 6th until today it has been one big lie. Food, drug and commodity shortages, rise in prices on food, gas, oil, and other energy, supply chain bottlenecks, everything has been a bold face lie. Inflation in Aug was 8.3% and is still rising today Meat Reserves are at a dangerously low level after farmers were made to kill their livestock supposedly because of COVID-19. The shipping issues are not due to the truckers they are manufactured by the U.S. Government. The cost from Shanghai to New York for a single shipping container has went from $2,000.00 to as much as $12,500.00.
The Biden administration has destroyed our domestic economy, gas, oil and coal industries, and industry as a whole in the United States.
Now farmers are being forced to not grow crops or destroy the crops they have. They get more money for destroying crops with lawn mowers to reduce the carbon footprint. While world leaders take 400 private Jets to a G-20 summit to discuss climate change, and our own POTUS uses an 85 car motorcade on the same trip.
New Yorkers fed up with Kamala, Joe and DE Blasio let the sentiments be heard. Is Kentucky's Declination of Mandatory Epidemic-Related Vaccine another move closer to the "Mark of the Beast?"
Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and how to donate to Re-Fund the Police.
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(We are currently having trouble loading on to BitChute.) You might want to check out one of the other platforms for missed episodes,)
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Please Donate to:
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The Biden administration has destroyed our domestic economy, gas, oil and coal industries, and industry as a whole in the United States.
Now farmers are being forced to not grow crops or destroy the crops they have. They get more money for destroying crops with lawn mowers to reduce the carbon footprint. While world leaders take 400 private Jets to a G-20 summit to discuss climate change, and our own POTUS uses an 85 car motorcade on the same trip.
New Yorkers fed up with Kamala, Joe and DE Blasio let the sentiments be heard. Is Kentucky's Declination of Mandatory Epidemic-Related Vaccine another move closer to the "Mark of the Beast?"
Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and how to donate to Re-Fund the Police.
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday-Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Bill Moss' Zoom Meeting
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7256164405?pwd=Y3JYN2JKOGlibDJ4aXU4SklSTEF1UT09
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 9MYKz9
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (New York)
+13017158592,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 442462
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcDkyzLckI
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
(We are currently having trouble loading on to BitChute.) You might want to check out one of the other platforms for missed episodes,)
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
Please Donate to:
Re-Fund the Police
https://www.gofundme.com/f/w7hqnc-refund-the-police?qid=668be3c54dac741be901f98e5b68333a
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