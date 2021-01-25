Warfare Prayer Against the Gates of Hell from the House of Yah

Herein is wisdom and understanding of the keys of effective warfare prayer, that he who has ears to hear, may touch deep and profound things in heaven, and with two or three faithful witnesses, say the AMEN, to bring down to earth that power from above, for the Lord has proclaimed, “My House Shall be a House of Prayer for All the Nations.”



Some may find the concepts contained in this prayer ‘above their pray grade’. The Lord says that, “My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge.” “For everyone that useth milk is unskillful in the word of righteousness for he is a babe. But strong meat belongeth to them that are full of age, even those, who by reason of use, have their senses exercised, to discern between good and evil.”



Images are from the Spiritual Warfare Spi-Fi book The Clash of the Kingdoms by Harry Connor Jr. All images are by the artist Jessica Prado and were commissioned by and owned by the author.