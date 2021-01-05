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Revival Prayer - 120 Day Plan - Day 1 - Starts today!
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19 views • January 05, 2021
📣 Please Join Us in this 120 days of Revival Prayer as all nations face the wrath and judgement of God. WILL YOU ACCEPT THIS CHALLENGE?
DIG A NEW WELL OF PRAYER...
A NEW WINE SKIN NEEDED IN THIS NEW SEASON OF AWAKENING...
Link to the plan...
http://www.globalprn.com/wp-content/uploads/120-days-prayer-for-Revival-English.pdf
DIG A NEW WELL OF PRAYER...
A NEW WINE SKIN NEEDED IN THIS NEW SEASON OF AWAKENING...
Link to the plan...
http://www.globalprn.com/wp-content/uploads/120-days-prayer-for-Revival-English.pdf
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