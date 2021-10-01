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This Time Travel Machine was Designed and Built using Ancient Egyptian Secret Knowledge [29.09.2021]
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105 views • October 01, 2021
In 1850s, an Egyptologist and a mysterious inventor allegedly built a real time travel machine based on an advanced Egyptian Knowledge.
This time travel machine still stands today, at Brompton Cemetery, UK.
24,669 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5c6BLTRbd_s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
This time travel machine still stands today, at Brompton Cemetery, UK.
24,669 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5c6BLTRbd_s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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