Weaponized Speech & Contrived 'Hate-Crime'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A fast-growing epidemic of victimless ‘Hate’ policing is crippling free speech while aggressively fracturing communities. An alleged crime is anonymously reported, but there’s no broken window. No bruises. No stolen car. No credible threat. No one even steps forward to say, ‘I was harmed.’ And yet…pretty soon, armed police are at someone’s door. Not because of a punch. Not because of a burglary. Not because of a real-world assault. Because of words.