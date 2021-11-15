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"44 Honeycomb And 'Bokeh'" - Obama: His Future Role And Power [READ FULL DESCRIPTION BELOW]
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171 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy given before 2020 election primaries- God says former Pres. Obama will "win" the primaries, then reveals Biden will have the nomination over Sanders. The Lord tied the comeback of Obama to presidency one day to Biden's victory. "Biden and Obama are the same, Biden is the key to the return of Obama." Visions fulfilled as exact images shown by the Lord come to pass [see the written version of this prophecy for pictures]. The glory will be visible first but further down the timeline there is a hidden agenda, the evil blur of BOKEH.
Full prophecy can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/28/the-44-honeycomb-bokeh-march-26-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy given before 2020 election primaries- God says former Pres. Obama will "win" the primaries, then reveals Biden will have the nomination over Sanders. The Lord tied the comeback of Obama to presidency one day to Biden's victory. "Biden and Obama are the same, Biden is the key to the return of Obama." Visions fulfilled as exact images shown by the Lord come to pass [see the written version of this prophecy for pictures]. The glory will be visible first but further down the timeline there is a hidden agenda, the evil blur of BOKEH.
Full prophecy can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/28/the-44-honeycomb-bokeh-march-26-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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