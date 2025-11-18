BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Micah Yu - The Anti-Cancer Potential Of Ivermectin And Fenbendazole
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
188 views • 2 days ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://youtu.be/0JYTtbzasMM?si=KHpiS1Q3svsKEObA

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@MYAutoimmuneMD


Dr. Micah Yu - The Anti-Cancer Potential Of Ivermectin And Fenbendazole


Are Ivermectin and Fenbendazole the next breakthrough in cancer treatment? In this video, we take a closer look at the scientific evidence behind the anticancer properties of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. You'll learn what current research says, how these antiparasitic drugs are being repurposed for cancer therapy, and important considerations about dosage and safety.


We’ll break down the potential mechanisms, discuss key studies, and explore how some patients are using these medications as part of alternative cancer treatment plans. At the end, I’ll also share my personal thoughts and insights to help you make an informed decision.


Research Source Mentioned in the Video: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7505114/


fenbendazole cancerivermectin cancerivermectin cancer researchfenbendazole cancer researchmyautoimmunemddr micah yudr micah yu cancerdr micah yu fenbendazole cancerdr micah yu ivermectin cancermyautoimmunemd ivermectinmyautoimmunemd ivermectin cancermyautoimmunemd fenbendazole cancermyautoimmunemd fenbendazolemyautoimmunemd ivermectin fenbendazole cancerdr micah yu the anti cancer potential of ivermectin and fenbendazole
