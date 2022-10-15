Create New Account
MASS EXTERMINATION & MORE With DR. CARRIE MADEJ, DR. JUDY MIKOVITS & DR. BRYAN ARDIS EPISODE#88
Vigilent Citizen
Published a month ago |

MIRRORED from The AlphaWarrior Show

Published October 7, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1n0oce-mass-extermination-and-more-with-dr.-carrie-madej-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-dr..html 

LIVE FRIDAY 10/07/2022 12PM (PST)/3PM(EST)


It’s a Powerhouse of the Alpha Doctors saving America on the show today. Are we on the cusp of mass extermination, what the heck is Sudden Adult Death Syndrome “SADS”, self replicating Xenorobots slipped right by us and CRISPR is the science behind eliminating humans? You don’t want to miss this and much much more!!!


Keywords
deathvaccinedepopulationtranshumanismblood clotscrisprdr judy mikovitsxenobotsmass exterminationcovid 19dr bryan ardisalpha warrior showr carrie madej

