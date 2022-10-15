MASS EXTERMINATION & MORE With DR. CARRIE MADEJ, DR. JUDY MIKOVITS & DR. BRYAN ARDIS EPISODE#88

MIRRORED from The AlphaWarrior Show

Published October 7, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1n0oce-mass-extermination-and-more-with-dr.-carrie-madej-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-dr..html

LIVE FRIDAY 10/07/2022 12PM (PST)/3PM(EST)





It’s a Powerhouse of the Alpha Doctors saving America on the show today. Are we on the cusp of mass extermination, what the heck is Sudden Adult Death Syndrome “SADS”, self replicating Xenorobots slipped right by us and CRISPR is the science behind eliminating humans? You don’t want to miss this and much much more!!!



