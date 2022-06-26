Archbishop Vigano calls the Vaccine The Satanic Anti-Baptism Mark of the Beast

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Well, you cannot accuse the Catholics about being wishy washy about their stand on this Corona-shot. Archbishop Vigano' says it's the Mark of the Beast in his own words. For more information see my Blog Post called, "The Destruction of the Catholic Church" https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/the-destruction-of-the-catholic-church