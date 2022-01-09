Human Extermination Underway

The Health Ranger, Mike Adams boils-down the genocide that is taking place right now under the guise of a global COVID-19 vaccination program. The experimental mRNA genetic mutagen that's being forced on humanity has not only led to over 1 millions of adverse health events for those who were foolish enough to take the unlicensed and only briefly tested shot, it's already resulted in the death of more people than all of the shots ever administered in history. Things are going to get worse as these alien spike proteins work there way through people's bodies. Over the course of time, some will die of autoimmune disorders and others will die of cancer. Yet, none of these deaths will ever be attributed to the vaccine, because everyone will react differently. Based upon the data available so far, If we don't stop the delivery of these shots now, and the current trajectory of this democide is allowed to continue, as much as half of the world's population will be dead or unable to function as normal members of functional society within the next ten years.