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Bill of Peace 2020 Arbitration Award 3/29/2020 Update
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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13 views • March 31, 2020
1 Thessalonians 5:21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. This production and the videos and articles that are linked on the www.hudok.info website are presented for everyone’s information. For those not aware, the dedicated website referenced above has all the information concerning the action known as Bill of Peace 2020. Bill of Peace 2020 and the contract that the permanent injunction arbitration award established was done on behalf of all Americans. For that reason, everyone is encouraged to learn about this legal and lawful award.
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flupandemictreatycoronaphilruleoflawarbitrationphilliphudoktreatyofpeacetreatyofpeace2020philhudokphilliphudokarbitrationawardbillofpeacebillofpeace2020coronaviruscovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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