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Cruz'ing for a Bruising
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153 views • January 11, 2022
Senator Ted Cruz referred to the Constitutional right to petition the government for grievances as "a terrorist act" and framed American citizens as dangerous subversives. He was taken to task by Tucker Carlson. But what were the mechanisms behind Cruz's actions?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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