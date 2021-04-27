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Kla.tv | Adrénochrome : le sang humain comme médicament et agent de rajeunissement
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32 views • April 27, 2021
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Attention ! Ce contenu n'est absolument pas adapté aux enfants, ni aux personnes sensibles.
Kla.TV a fait une émission sur la vidéo du chanteur allemand à succès Xavier Naidoo du 2 avril 2020. Dans celle-ci Xavier Naidoo, en larmes, s’exprime ainsi : « Adrénochrome... allez sur adrénochrome... des images... si vous pouvez supporter cela... »
Qu’est-ce que l’adrénochrome ? Kla.TV étudie maintenant cette question de manière plus approfondie. En faisant cela, des liens effrayants qui touchent profondément l’industrie hollywoodienne et musicale sont révélés.
Source :
https://www.kla.tv/16988
Transcription intégrale en français du texte en PDF :
https://urlr.me/JbG8p
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Attention ! Ce contenu n'est absolument pas adapté aux enfants, ni aux personnes sensibles.
Kla.TV a fait une émission sur la vidéo du chanteur allemand à succès Xavier Naidoo du 2 avril 2020. Dans celle-ci Xavier Naidoo, en larmes, s’exprime ainsi : « Adrénochrome... allez sur adrénochrome... des images... si vous pouvez supporter cela... »
Qu’est-ce que l’adrénochrome ? Kla.TV étudie maintenant cette question de manière plus approfondie. En faisant cela, des liens effrayants qui touchent profondément l’industrie hollywoodienne et musicale sont révélés.
Source :
https://www.kla.tv/16988
Transcription intégrale en français du texte en PDF :
https://urlr.me/JbG8p
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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