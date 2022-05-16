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Vietnam: My Orange Pain During the Vietnam War, the Americans actively used herbicide as a weapon.
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36 views • May 16, 2022
Vietnam: My Orange Pain
During the Vietnam War, the Americans actively used herbicide as a weapon. Twenty million gallons of the herbicide Agent Orange were used to destroy the forests where guerrillas were hiding. Vietnam veterans recall the substance was sprayed leaves fell from the trees. Then the inhabitants didn’t know what irreparable harm it can cause to human health.
The use of the toxic chemical harmed the health of those immediately exposed to it and led to birth defects in subsequent generations. About the terrible consequences of the Vietnam War - the film ‘Vietnam: My Orange Pain’.
During the Vietnam War, the Americans actively used herbicide as a weapon. Twenty million gallons of the herbicide Agent Orange were used to destroy the forests where guerrillas were hiding. Vietnam veterans recall the substance was sprayed leaves fell from the trees. Then the inhabitants didn’t know what irreparable harm it can cause to human health.
The use of the toxic chemical harmed the health of those immediately exposed to it and led to birth defects in subsequent generations. About the terrible consequences of the Vietnam War - the film ‘Vietnam: My Orange Pain’.
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