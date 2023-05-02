P.3 John Flint and Covid in W.A.’s sewage: prepare for hell and get ‘vaccinated’ MVI_1254-5merged

Create New Account
P.3 John Flint and Covid in W.A.'s sewage: prepare for hell and get 'vaccinated'
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0ecbc902-44f1-48eb-a949-73110759b97a

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9c6f6524-0e70-4ac9-afde-180730a34ef8

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

John Flint and Joe Spagnolo, blind journalists reporting to the blind, regarding Covid-19, have put their bylines to more drivel, to advance the aims of Big Pharma and Big Control, in this page 9 article in the Sunday Times, Western Australia, April 2nd 2023 edition.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Mark Duncan-Smith, Amber Jade Sanderson, John Flint, and others, including organisations, such as the WA Health.

flu vaccine medicine pneumonia strokes excess deaths gain-of-function covid-19 vaccinations spike protein covid boosters hospital admissions mask-wearing long-covid blood-clotting rat tests covid-reinfections covid related deaths covid-unvaccinated deaths fully-informed medical consent bivalent covid vaccine bivalent vaccine sewage testing pcr tests

