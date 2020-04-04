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2020 Virus 08 | We dont like being lied to - Ep 05 | Just how harmful is EMR ? | Health | Adrian
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80 views • April 04, 2020
#Adrian #coronavirus #EHS #diabetes #heartDisease #cancer
This WILL MAKE YOU THINK. In this episode we shine a light onto electromagnetic radiation effects on the human body, plants and animals. The first eight minutes or so the video of me talking and for those of you that like me to read out the articles the remaining 52 minutes or so are me reading the book summary.
I am making particular reference to the excellent work of Arthur Furstenberg. He explains in detail how sensitive we are to electromagnetic radiation and how all New World illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and so-called influenza/viral pandemics actually have their cause squarely sat on the shoulders of electricity, radio and radar. The electrification of the planet if you will.
I have to say that as much as I have learned a lot about health, my initial look into his work has answered so many questions I have been pondering over the years.
To buy The Invisible Rainbow
https://amzn.to/2UWImzS
The Book summary I am reading:
https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/English-Summary-of-The-Invisible-Rainbow-A-History-of-Electricity-and-Life-3.pdf
The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation
Dr Devra Davis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDCHf5iCY
Dr Thomas Cowan discusses the coronavirus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUw1Rzbde5U&t=215s
In the next episode we will be exploring germ theory, because that's all it appears to be,, an unproven theory.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
This WILL MAKE YOU THINK. In this episode we shine a light onto electromagnetic radiation effects on the human body, plants and animals. The first eight minutes or so the video of me talking and for those of you that like me to read out the articles the remaining 52 minutes or so are me reading the book summary.
I am making particular reference to the excellent work of Arthur Furstenberg. He explains in detail how sensitive we are to electromagnetic radiation and how all New World illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and so-called influenza/viral pandemics actually have their cause squarely sat on the shoulders of electricity, radio and radar. The electrification of the planet if you will.
I have to say that as much as I have learned a lot about health, my initial look into his work has answered so many questions I have been pondering over the years.
To buy The Invisible Rainbow
https://amzn.to/2UWImzS
The Book summary I am reading:
https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/English-Summary-of-The-Invisible-Rainbow-A-History-of-Electricity-and-Life-3.pdf
The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation
Dr Devra Davis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDCHf5iCY
Dr Thomas Cowan discusses the coronavirus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUw1Rzbde5U&t=215s
In the next episode we will be exploring germ theory, because that's all it appears to be,, an unproven theory.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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