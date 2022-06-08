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Antichrist, Visions, Shortages & Electricity
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426 views • June 08, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. Jun 6, 2022
Today Pastor Stan is covering part of Vicki's dream where she talks about the "Man of the Hour" which is the Antichrist. We also take a look at how a global event might come in August. Friends with security businesses and their contacts in government departments in Australia, have been approaching them to broker contracts to secure grocery stores, department stores, government buildings etc. to bring in Shanghai Style Martial Law into the country in late August of 2022.
00:00 The Antichrist
03:28 “Man of the Hour”
05:21 William Branham Visions
09:14 Shortages
13:00 Remote Kill Switch for your Car
15:49 Biden Seizes control over Domestic Food Materials
17:16 Shanghai Style Martial Law in Australia
20:31 America Faces Power Blackouts this Summer
23:49 Bread Solar Generator - Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvfcPZuD6vo
Today Pastor Stan is covering part of Vicki's dream where she talks about the "Man of the Hour" which is the Antichrist. We also take a look at how a global event might come in August. Friends with security businesses and their contacts in government departments in Australia, have been approaching them to broker contracts to secure grocery stores, department stores, government buildings etc. to bring in Shanghai Style Martial Law into the country in late August of 2022.
00:00 The Antichrist
03:28 “Man of the Hour”
05:21 William Branham Visions
09:14 Shortages
13:00 Remote Kill Switch for your Car
15:49 Biden Seizes control over Domestic Food Materials
17:16 Shanghai Style Martial Law in Australia
20:31 America Faces Power Blackouts this Summer
23:49 Bread Solar Generator - Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvfcPZuD6vo
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