Kevin McGary of Every Black Life Matters reveals dark history of racism, wokeism and eugenics

- EveryBLM.com teaches true racial UNITY, not division

- GLOBALISTS are the real White Supremacists

- The shocking truth about Planned Parenthood and #abortion

- Blacks are being routinely targeted for EXTERMINATION

- Anti-WOKE corporate training services

- Exposes the real root of racism and eugenics in America

- Kevin and Mike discuss global DEPOPULATION efforts targeting Blacks

- Author of book, "WOKED UP"

- Why the "woke" are the most intolerant and racist

- REAL history of the Democrat-run KKK and #slavery in America

- Global FAMINE targeting Black and Brown countries





