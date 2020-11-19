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Interview with Lawyer Dr. Reiner Füllmich - Background To The German Corona Investigative Committee
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167 views • November 19, 2020
In his interview with Dr. Reiner Füllmich, Patrick Bet-David reveals how the German Corona Investigation Committee with Dr. Füllmich leading the investigation, intends to bring a class lawsuit in the USA, against various governments, and those who are behind the pandemic hoax. The case is being prepared right now. The committee has been in operation since July 2020
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