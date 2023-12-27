God, Send Us Men!

In this episode, we'll take a look at a few things that men are called to be and do in this world to the glory of God and in the advancement of His kingdom. Sadly, many of these things have not been taught to men nor have they been trained to be effective men, husbands, fathers, churchmen or statesmen. However, with God all things are possible and thus, we present some basics for men to evaluate themselves and then to press on towards the high calling in Christ Jesus wherein we overcome our own sin and the world.
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires
Help support the channel:
CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.