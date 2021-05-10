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Covid-19 and Biodigital Convergence | The Crowhouse
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60 views • May 10, 2021
Max Igan | The Crowhouse | May 9th, 2021.

Psycho-Neurobiology And War by Dr. Charles Morgan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TYMoTow2chsu/

COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney extended in bid to avoid ‘superspreading event'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/covid-19-restrictions-in-sydney-extended-in-bid-to-avoid-superspreading-event/ar-BB1gwemN?ocid=msedgntp

Top epidemiologist says virus outbreak is ‘absolutely inevitable'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/top-epidemiologist-says-virus-outbreak-is-absolutely-inevitable/ar-BB1gtTWE?ocid=msedgntp

Fully vaccinated travellers test positive in Sydney hotel quarantine
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/fully-vaccinated-travellers-test-positive-in-sydney-hotel-quarantine/ar-BB1gsuvJ?ocid=msedgntp

Scott Morrison says Australia will remain shut off to the world indefinitely
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/scott-morrison-says-australia-will-remain-shut-off-to-the-world-indefinitely/news-story/38da4e3b62dd8ad42bc3c44bb7b1f0cc

World’s Most Vaccinated Nation Reintroduces Curbs as Cases Surge
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-04/world-s-most-vaccinated-nation-reintroduces-curbs-as-cases-surge?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&;utm_source=facebook&cmpid=socialflow-facebook-business&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business

Highly cited COVID doctor comes to stunning conclusion: Gov’t ‘scrubbing unprecedented numbers’ of injection-related deaths
https://leohohmann.com/2021/04/30/highly-cited-covid-doctor-comes-to-stunning-conclusion-govt-scrubbing-unprecedented-numbers-of-injection-related-deaths/

Analysis of test sticks from surface testing in the Slovak Republic
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide

India - They Are Not Dying, They Are Being Killed
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/quot-they-are-not-dying-they-are-being-killed-quot-prayer-warriors-needed_spcYBOaFWzWouYk.html

Self-disseminating vaccines for emerging infectious diseases
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4732410/

Exploring Biodigital Convergence
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/?fbclid=IwAR2OYpLfoV0YmMkvVPVEetEoyLyQwqy1wAKs5IMfp27p5-gBgANHlUYOVmY

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/nHMcbPyKFRKB/
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