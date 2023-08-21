Sex And Murder (Targeted Individuals) Katherine Horton

Watchman's Duty



We are to test everything

Dr. Katherine Horton - Stop 007

https://www.youtube.com/@Stop007/videos

Psychological Warfare Operatives - Crime-Fighting Workshop 6 (Stop 007)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR-KBLNZ6Yw

Katherine Horton

Joint Investigation Team US-Europe · Directed Energy Weapons, Military Neuro/Biotechnology and Systemic Corruption

PhD in Experimental Particle Physics

Dr. Katherine Horton is founder and lead investigator of the Joint Investigation Team US-Europe for Directed Energy Weapons,

Military Neuro/Biotechnology and Systemic Corruption. Originally a High Energy Physicist who worked at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Geneva and at the German Electronsynchrotron DESY in Hamburg,

Dr. Horton left particle physics to undertake research in Medical Physics and the Physics of Complex Human Systems where she studied economies, finance, currency systems and white collar crime.

Becoming a victim of Western Intelligence she was assaulted with Directed Energy Weapons and discovered that she was implanted along with thousands of victims.

She founded the Joint Investigation Team to investigate these crimes, help such victims and stop a global genocide.

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Katherine-Horton

Urgent appeal to everyone “The CIA and NSA are currently running effectively

a TAKE-DOWN OPERATION on your country.”

Dr. Katherine Horton

https://stop007.org/home/urgent-appeal-to-everyone-of-integrity/

Death Camps & The Global Genocide

https://stop007.org/home/death-camp-program/

Court Cases

https://stop007.org/home/court-cases-and-evidence/

Targeted Individual in Switzerland, Dr. Katherine Horton (Stop007.org)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QP0Z-1bjqY

Electronic Rape - What the chip signals sound like (Stop 007)

https://www.brighteon.com/03d102d4-e965-4417-942b-e94035f9d41e

Dr Katherine Horton on The Michael Trimm Show (Stop 007)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwAZXozNWpc

The Intelligenzaktion (German pronunciation: [ɪntɛliˈɡɛnt͡s.akˌt͡sjoːn]), or the Intelligentsia mass shootings, was a series of mass murders which was committed against the Polish intelligentsia (teachers, priests, physicians, and other prominent members of Polish society) early in the Second World War (1939–45)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligenzaktion

https://www.deepcapture.com/category/introduction-an-overview-of-deep-capture/

Particle Physicist Believes 5G is a Directed Energy Weapon

https://eraoflight.com/2020/06/15/particle-physicist-believes-5g-is-a-directed-energy-weapon/

Fighting Monarch

https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/05/23/dr-katherine-horton-stop-007/

Kevin Annett & Katherine Horton talk about the problems of global organised crime.

https://conspiracyrevelation.com/2019/03/01/kevin-annett-katherine-horton-talk-about-the-problems-of-global-organised-crime/

Former NSA Bill Binney & Dr. Katherine Horton Speak on Being Wifi Tortured Mercilessly

https://www.brighteon.com/3392c351-9992-4ba7-9caf-781e3ef042e6

Thoughts on Dr. Katherine Horton (stop007), Vice and Online Shilling techniques used against TIs.

Organic Cell Phone Secretly Implanted in My Ear - Youtube Link

Mobile Phone of the Future (as reported by CNET in 2016)

not visible under MRI, X Rays, CT scan, but only under ear microscope

https://web.archive.org/web/20190828213016/http://www.helpingmate.com/pages/implants.html

Those structures below - nano crystal and nano wires are encapsulated in polymer mass in both ears. Except for nano diamonds they are all self replicating and self assembling technology.

They will self assemble according to the EM frequencies used. She recorded this picture after the cleaning with 35% H2O2, which was very painful.

https://web.archive.org/web/20190828213016/http://www.helpingmate.com/pages/implants.html#pics

https://stop007.org/home/death-camp-program/#VictimTestimonies

defimation of Horton

https://stop007.org/home/black-list/erika-meyer/

Response to Ramola’s & Melanie’s Libel Video

https://stop007.org/home/black-list/ramola-dharmaraj/#DoubleAgent

Nanotube Radio: Supplementary materials

https://web.archive.org/web/20190807235700/http://research.physics.berkeley.edu/zettl/projects/nanoradio/radio.html

HAVANA SYNDROME - WHAT US DIPLOMATS EXPERIENCED IN CUBA IN 2017

Technology Explained by DARPA in the article below the picture

and based on my experience from April 29th, 2018

https://web.archive.org/web/20190830145259/http://www.helpingmate.com/pages/cuban.html

Development of Robots - Humanoids in

Collaboration of US Army, Hanson Robotics and Big Corporations - such as Facebook and SpaceX (Elon Musk)







