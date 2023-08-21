Sex And Murder (Targeted Individuals) Katherine Horton

Watchman's Duty
Dr. Katherine Horton - Stop 007
https://www.youtube.com/@Stop007/videos
Psychological Warfare Operatives - Crime-Fighting Workshop 6 (Stop 007)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR-KBLNZ6Yw
Katherine Horton
Joint Investigation Team US-Europe · Directed Energy Weapons, Military Neuro/Biotechnology and Systemic Corruption
PhD in Experimental Particle Physics
Dr. Katherine Horton is founder and lead investigator of the Joint Investigation Team US-Europe for Directed Energy Weapons,
Military Neuro/Biotechnology and Systemic Corruption. Originally a High Energy Physicist who worked at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Geneva and at the German Electronsynchrotron DESY in Hamburg,
Dr. Horton left particle physics to undertake research in Medical Physics and the Physics of Complex Human Systems where she studied economies, finance, currency systems and white collar crime.
Becoming a victim of Western Intelligence she was assaulted with Directed Energy Weapons and discovered that she was implanted along with thousands of victims.
She founded the Joint Investigation Team to investigate these crimes, help such victims and stop a global genocide.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Katherine-Horton
Urgent appeal to everyone “The CIA and NSA are currently running effectively
a TAKE-DOWN OPERATION on your country.”
Dr. Katherine Horton
https://stop007.org/home/urgent-appeal-to-everyone-of-integrity/
Death Camps & The Global Genocide
https://stop007.org/home/death-camp-program/
Court Cases
https://stop007.org/home/court-cases-and-evidence/
Targeted Individual in Switzerland, Dr. Katherine Horton (Stop007.org)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QP0Z-1bjqY
Electronic Rape - What the chip signals sound like (Stop 007)
https://www.brighteon.com/03d102d4-e965-4417-942b-e94035f9d41e
Dr Katherine Horton on The Michael Trimm Show (Stop 007)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwAZXozNWpc
The Intelligenzaktion (German pronunciation: [ɪntɛliˈɡɛnt͡s.akˌt͡sjoːn]), or the Intelligentsia mass shootings, was a series of mass murders which was committed against the Polish intelligentsia (teachers, priests, physicians, and other prominent members of Polish society) early in the Second World War (1939–45)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligenzaktion
https://www.deepcapture.com/category/introduction-an-overview-of-deep-capture/
Particle Physicist Believes 5G is a Directed Energy Weapon
https://eraoflight.com/2020/06/15/particle-physicist-believes-5g-is-a-directed-energy-weapon/
Fighting Monarch
https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/05/23/dr-katherine-horton-stop-007/
Kevin Annett & Katherine Horton talk about the problems of global organised crime.
https://conspiracyrevelation.com/2019/03/01/kevin-annett-katherine-horton-talk-about-the-problems-of-global-organised-crime/
Former NSA Bill Binney & Dr. Katherine Horton Speak on Being Wifi Tortured Mercilessly
https://www.brighteon.com/3392c351-9992-4ba7-9caf-781e3ef042e6
Thoughts on Dr. Katherine Horton (stop007), Vice and Online Shilling techniques used against TIs.
Organic Cell Phone Secretly Implanted in My Ear - Youtube Link
Mobile Phone of the Future (as reported by CNET in 2016)
not visible under MRI, X Rays, CT scan, but only under ear microscope
https://web.archive.org/web/20190828213016/http://www.helpingmate.com/pages/implants.html
Those structures below - nano crystal and nano wires are encapsulated in polymer mass in both ears. Except for nano diamonds they are all self replicating and self assembling technology.
They will self assemble according to the EM frequencies used. She recorded this picture after the cleaning with 35% H2O2, which was very painful.
https://web.archive.org/web/20190828213016/http://www.helpingmate.com/pages/implants.html#pics
https://stop007.org/home/death-camp-program/#VictimTestimonies
defimation of Horton
https://stop007.org/home/black-list/erika-meyer/
Response to Ramola’s & Melanie’s Libel Video
https://stop007.org/home/black-list/ramola-dharmaraj/#DoubleAgent
Nanotube Radio: Supplementary materials
https://web.archive.org/web/20190807235700/http://research.physics.berkeley.edu/zettl/projects/nanoradio/radio.html
HAVANA SYNDROME - WHAT US DIPLOMATS EXPERIENCED IN CUBA IN 2017
Technology Explained by DARPA in the article below the picture
and based on my experience from April 29th, 2018
https://web.archive.org/web/20190830145259/http://www.helpingmate.com/pages/cuban.html
Development of Robots - Humanoids in
Collaboration of US Army, Hanson Robotics and Big Corporations - such as Facebook and SpaceX (Elon Musk)
