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Murder By Vaccine: Del Bigtree
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273 views • September 24, 2021
ABC News asked, "After the vaccines were available to everyone, did you lose an unvaccinated loved one to Covid-19?" Over 39,000 people wrote in with stories of vaccine injuries and death! Over 194K comments and over 177K shares!

Source: TheHighWire.com
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abc newsdel bigtreepollquestionnaire
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy