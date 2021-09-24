© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Murder By Vaccine: Del Bigtree
Follow
2
Share
Report
273 views • September 24, 2021
ABC News asked, "After the vaccines were available to everyone, did you lose an unvaccinated loved one to Covid-19?" Over 39,000 people wrote in with stories of vaccine injuries and death! Over 194K comments and over 177K shares!
Source: TheHighWire.com
Source: TheHighWire.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.