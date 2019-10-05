How To Cure DIABETES Permanently With Only 1 Vegetable || Natural Cure For Diabetes. Bitter melon, also known as bitter gourd, is a kind vegetable-fruit that can be used as food or medicine.Bitter melon is very low in calories but dense with precious nutrients. It is a great source of vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin C, and has high dietary fiber. It is also rich in iron, magnesium folate, zinc, manganese and beta-carotene.This vegetable is renowned for its numerous health benefits including diabetes, fever, skin conditions and eye health etc.Bitter Melon For Diabetes:Bitter melon contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p that is very effective to control diabetes naturally. Researches have proven that, bitter melon when taken on regular basis reduced the blood glucose level significantly in the patients suffering from type-2 diabetes. Bitter melon also help to cure type 1 diabetes.How To Eat Bitter Melon?You can consume bitter melon by cooking, roasting or making juice. Bitter melon juice is bitter, so you can add ginger or lemon to it.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:www.pixabay.comwww.flickr.comwww.pexels.com