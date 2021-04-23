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Biden makes Trump look like 'most bipartisan president in generations': Jason Chaffetz
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20 views • April 23, 2021
Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz weighs in on D.C. potentially being granted statehood, President Biden's progressive policies, and Politico telling its employees not to use the word 'crisis' to describe the border.
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