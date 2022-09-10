Create New Account
Latest FBI Leak to WaPo Shows How Far Deep State Will Go to Get Trump | Clay & Buck
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton know the Deep State will stop at nothing to get Donald Trump, and the latest FBI leak to the Washington Post is further proof. January 6th was much ado about nothing, so now they are on to this.


Source

https://rumble.com/v1j3pbh-latest-fbi-leak-to-wapo-shows-how-far-deep-state-will-go-to-get-trump.html

deep stateclay travis and buck sextonlatest fbi leakto wapoget trump

