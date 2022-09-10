Latest FBI Leak to WaPo Shows How Far Deep State Will Go to Get Trump | Clay & Buck

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Clay Travis and Buck Sexton know the Deep State will stop at nothing to get Donald Trump, and the latest FBI leak to the Washington Post is further proof. January 6th was much ado about nothing, so now they are on to this.
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Source
https://rumble.com/v1j3pbh-latest-fbi-leak-to-wapo-shows-how-far-deep-state-will-go-to-get-trump.html