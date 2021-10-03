800 deaths (!!!) at Australian ̶q̶u̶a̶r̶a̶n̶t̶i̶n̶e̶ ̶h̶o̶t̶e̶l̶ CONCENTRATION CAMP - They Are Murdering People!Dan Andrews hired a company to manage security in the quarantine hotels. This company was granted a contract without a tender and was selected based on personal connections. As a consequence of their incompetence more than 800 people died. ANDREWS' whole government should be hanged.Premier Daniel Andrews and his ministers are the ones who should be “facing justice” over the charges laid by WorkSafe against the Victorian Department of Health, according to Opposition Leader Matthew Guy. The Victorian health department has been charged with 58 breaches of the Occupational Health and Safety Act over the Andrews government's hotel quarantine program. Each of the charges carries a fine of up to $1.6 million. Mr Guy told Sky News host Peta Credlin the situation is a "complete farce". "What we have is a government statutory authority charging a government department for ministers' decisions," he said. "The taxpayer will pay the fine." The Victorian Opposition Leader said "the buck stops" with Premier Andrews and his ministers. "They are the people who should be facing justice, not the Department of Health," Mr Guy said. "There is no accountability left in the state of Victoria. "The Premier should have resigned a long time ago; his ministers, a number of involved, should have resigned a long time ago."source:Sky News Australia