Sports Car Olympics 3 of 4 – time-speed-distance rally

The first event every year was a rally that took us from the Sierra Foothills to the High Sierras where we would spend Labor Day Weekend in 6 other sports car related competitions.



Long, long ago and far, far away from the place, space and culture we occupy today there was a time when face-to-face events, personal contacts, shared physical activities were integral to our lives in ‘meat-space’. The meta-space of today would hold no interest to those participators of 40 years ago.



The annual Labor Day Weekend Sports Car Olympics was one of the finer examples I enjoyed during that golden age. There and then I shared sports-car-centric activities with fellow enthusiasts who became good friends. Though we only met for three days a year, we joined together playing the same games year after year after year.