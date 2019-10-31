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EXPOSED: Whistleblowers on False Flags in Syria
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5 views • October 31, 2019
Multiple whistleblowers have now come forward to expose the lies told by Nikki Haley, Lindsey Graham about 2018 “chemical weapons attacks” to draw us further into Syria using fake narrative from the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons)
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