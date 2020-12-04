© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corona Virus = Fear = Authoritarian Excuse to Steal Your Liberty + Livelihood
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • December 04, 2020
We are slowly being boiled like a frog, with our civil liberties becoming gaseous and disappearing. The fear mongering leftists are using this as an excuse to implement the destruction of small businesses and get you hooked on to the government dole. Mac's Public House in Staten Island Is currently Ground Zero, as it is being shut down because it is on the wrong side of the block from an orange zone, meanwhile big businesses like Walmart are allowed to stay open. Small businesses being crushed, as are our liberties by the fear mongering leftists.
#liberty #macspublichouse #authoritarian
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#liberty #macspublichouse #authoritarian
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.